Glow Stick + PAW Patrol Giveaways at Upcoming Royals Games

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced new deals for games on Nov. 23, Nov. 24 and Nov. 30, including a new 4-for-$48 package on PAW Patrol Night Nov. 30 vs. Toledo (4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 light sticks for $48).

All deals are available only by calling 610-898-7825.

Nov. 23: Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland. The Royals will give away 2,000 glow sticks, presented by the American Cancer Society. Reading will wear a Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey and all souvenir cup refills are free at the concession stand.

Nov. 24: Princess Night at 4:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland. The Royals have announced a buy-one ticket, get a second ticket free for all purple zone and silver level seats. Meet your favorite princesses at the game, frozen treats are $1 and check out a free postgame skate, pres. by Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex.

Nov. 30: PAW Patrol Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo. Just announced: get 4 tickets, 4 hamburgers and 4 light sticks for $48. The Royals host the annual wiener dog races during intermission and the first 1,000 kids receive a PAW Patrol Kids t-shirt. It's also a report card game; bring a recent report card featuring an "A" grade on it and you will receive a free kids tickets to an upcoming Royals game. Hot dogs are $1.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.