Miracle League to Host Its First-Ever Baseball Game for Area Kids with Disabilities

SCHOOLCRAFT, Michigan - The Southwest Michigan Miracle League is excited to announce its first baseball game for kids with disabilities in southwest Michigan.

The Southwest Michigan Miracle League (SMML) will host the game at "The Night of Miracles" event on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at The Dome Sports Center, 12733 US-131, Schoolcraft. The event is a great opportunity to watch a Miracle League game while contributing to the organization's capital campaign. The SMML is raising $1.1 million to build a custom designed baseball field in southwest Michigan for kids with physical, intellectual and other disabilities.

Jud Hoff, President of SMML, said that attending The Night of Miracles is a great way to learn more about the Miracle League and experience the joy of watching the kids play.

"The first time I saw a Miracle League game, I just knew that we had to build a Miracle Field in southwest Michigan," said Hoff. "Our mission is to build a field of dreams where every kid has the chance to experience the fun and camaraderie of playing baseball. We are excited to host a team from the West Michigan Miracle League in Rockford to play against the first-ever Southwest Michigan Miracle League team at The Night of Miracles event."

Hoff said the December 6 event will introduce area residents to the Miracle League and invite financial support for the proposed field. "We are pleased to announce that the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation and the Marvin and Rosalie Okun Foundation have provided us with grants to build the Miracle Field in Schoolcraft. We hope this event will inspire more support so that we can bring the dream of the Miracle League to life in southwest Michigan."

The Miracle League is a national organization that provides opportunities for kids with disabilities to play baseball. A Miracle League Field is a custom-designed field with a cushioned, rubberized surface to help prevent injuries and a flat playing surface to eliminate any barriers to wheelchairs or visually impaired players. SMML plans to build a Miracle League Field near The Dome Sports Center and Next Level Performance on US-131 in Schoolcraft that would be open to players throughout southwest Michigan.

To learn more about SMML, visit the website at www.swmimiracle.org or the Southwest Michigan Miracle League Facebook page, or contact the organization at info@swmimiracle.org.

