New Jersey Re-Assigns Goaltender Cormier to Adirondack

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Evan Cormier has been re-assigned by New Jersey (NHL) from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder.

Cormier, 22, played in six regular-season contests with Adirondack last season, while also starting int two playoff games. The Bowmanville, ON native posted a 3.87 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage in those six regular season matchups. This season with Binghamton, Cormier has played in six games and has a 3.39 GAA and a .901 sv.%.

Cormier signed an NHL contract with New Jersey following a short stint at the University of Guelph last season. The 6'3, 201-pound netminder played for the Saginaw Spirit and the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT! The Thunder return home this Friday, November 8th at 7pm to battle the Worcester Railers for First Responders Night. First Responders can get discounted tickets to the game HERE!

MARVEL SUPER HERO DAY FOUR PACK! Adirondack hosts the Worcester Railers this Sunday, November 10th at 3pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack right HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!

