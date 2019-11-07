Mariners 2019-20 Holiday Packs to Go on Sale Saturday

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners will launch sales of 2019-20 holiday packs at the game this Saturday, November 9th, with three tiers of options available for all gift-giving budgets. Early bird pricing is available through December 3rd, for fans to save $10 off the standard price of each pack.

"The best part of the holidays is spending time with friends and family, but getting a good gift is pretty good too," said Mariners V.P. of Business Operations Adam Goldberg. "These packs are the best of both worlds. You can get some exclusive Mariners items and enjoy a night out at a great hockey game."

The Blizzard Pack is the top tier, including six center section ticket vouchers, an exclusive Mariners hooded sweatshirt, and a Mariners autographed card signed by five players. Early bird pricing is $115, through December 3rd when the standard pricing of $125 sets in.

For the Flurry Pack, fans can purchase four end section ticket vouchers, a Mariners moose print beanie, and a Mariners puck. It's $65 for early bird and $75 standard pricing.

The third tier is the Snowflake Pack, featuring two end section ticket vouchers, a Beacon poster and a Mariners puck. The Snowflake Pack costs $25 through December 3rd, and $35 afterward.

Mariners holiday packs will be sold through the official online store, MarinersOfMaine.com/shop, at the Mariners front office on 94 Free St. in Portland (open 9 AM - 5 PM during the week), or at the sales table on the concourse during a Mariners home game.

Additionally, the Mariners are offering holiday party deals during December and January home games. Groups of ten or more can get tickets, a pre-game buffet with the choice from several menu options, and a post-game on ice photo. Pricing starts at $350 for holiday parties.

"Holiday parties can get stale and repetitive. A Mariners game offers the perfect cure for the monotony of holiday parties," said Goldberg. "If you are an introvert like me and want to avoid small talk at the company holiday party, now you can watch an exciting hockey game instead!"

The Mariners are home for four game in December, two before Christmas and two after. They're home for an additional seven games in January. Fans interested in booking a holiday party can talk to an account representative by calling 833-GO-MAINE.

The Mariners are home on Saturday and again next Monday for a pair of Military Appreciation celebrations, presented by Martin's Point in partnership with Bath Iron Works. On Saturday as the Mariners host Adirondack at 6 PM, the first 2,000 fans through the door will receive an exclusive lobster winter beanie, sponsored by Martin's Point. It's also a "Family Four Pack" game: families of four can get four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies for as low as $80. Family four packs must be purchased in advance. On Monday, November 11th, Gritty Does Portland! The world famous Philadelphia Flyers mascot will visit the Cross Insurance Arena as the Reading Royals visit at 7 PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.