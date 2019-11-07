Smallman Assigned to Greenville, Pritchard Recalled by Charlotte

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions with their parent club, the Charlotte Checkers:

Forward Jacob Pritchard has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Forward Spencer Smallman has been re-assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from Charlotte.

Pritchard, 24, suited up for five games with the Swamp Rabbits after beginning the year in Charlotte. He comes from a championship pedigree with a Calder Cup in Charlotte, an NCAA Tournament run with UMass, and a Clark Cup at the USHL level with the Indiana Ice.

Smallman, 23, a 5th round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, was on the Florida Everblades roster that captured a Brabham Cup, and made it to the Kelly Cup Final in 2018. He saw limited time with Charlotte last season, and will get his first taste of action this season in Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits are in action this weekend to take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

