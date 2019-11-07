Peter Abbandonato Recalled from Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Peter Abbandonato has been recalled from his loan to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Abbandonato, 21, produced two assists and two penalty minutes in three games for Orlando following his loan to the Solar Bears on Nov. 2. He also has two goals and two penalty minutes in five games with Syracuse.

