Peter Abbandonato Recalled from Solar Bears
November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Peter Abbandonato has been recalled from his loan to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Abbandonato, 21, produced two assists and two penalty minutes in three games for Orlando following his loan to the Solar Bears on Nov. 2. He also has two goals and two penalty minutes in five games with Syracuse.
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2019
- Peter Abbandonato Recalled from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Acquire Jack Jenkins in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Smallman Assigned to Greenville, Pritchard Recalled by Charlotte - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Miracle League to Host Its First-Ever Baseball Game for Area Kids with Disabilities - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cleveland Assigns Derek Barach to IceMen; Prapavessis Recalled - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners 2019-20 Holiday Packs to Go on Sale Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Everblades' Military Night Set for this Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Tom McCollum Jumpstarts Ticket Program with STRIVE - Maine Mariners
- New Jersey Re-Assigns Goaltender Cormier to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Glow Stick + PAW Patrol Giveaways at Upcoming Royals Games - Reading Royals
- Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day Is Sunday - Brampton Beast
- Saulnier Powers Rush to Thrashing of ECHL's Best - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Downed by Rush 5-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Can't Hold off Everblades Comeback in Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Great Late: Florida Powers Past Orlando with 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Vaive Nets Pair in Back-And-Forth Affair - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.