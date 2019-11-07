ECHL Transactions - November 7

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 7, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Zachary Borsoi, D

Kansas City:

Ian Mackey, F

Cole Fraser, D

Utah:

Colin Jacobs, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Brassard, D traded to Wichita

Greenville:

Add Spencer Smallman, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Jacksonville:

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Kalamazoo:

Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Delete Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Syracuse

Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from reserve [11/6]

Delete Trevor Olson, F placed on reserve [11/6]

Rapid City:

Add Ivan Prosvetov, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete Merrick Madsen, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Delete Ryker Killins, D recalled by Tucson

Utah:

Add Jack Jenkins, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Mason McDonald, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Jack Stander, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Tanner Pond, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

