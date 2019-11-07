ECHL Transactions - November 7
November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 7, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Zachary Borsoi, D
Kansas City:
Ian Mackey, F
Cole Fraser, D
Utah:
Colin Jacobs, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Brassard, D traded to Wichita
Greenville:
Add Spencer Smallman, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Jacksonville:
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Kalamazoo:
Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Delete Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Syracuse
Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from reserve [11/6]
Delete Trevor Olson, F placed on reserve [11/6]
Rapid City:
Add Ivan Prosvetov, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete Merrick Madsen, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Delete Ryker Killins, D recalled by Tucson
Utah:
Add Jack Jenkins, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Mason McDonald, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Jack Stander, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Tanner Pond, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
