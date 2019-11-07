Everblades' Military Night Set for this Saturday

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are set to host their annual Military Night this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 9, as they team up with the National Coalition for Patriots to honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces.

As part of the night, the Everblades will wear specialty military jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the NCFP.

"We are very grateful for the National Coalition for Patriots' continued partnership with the Everblades to help us honor our nation's Armed Forces," said Chris Palin, the Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "This is always one of our biggest games of the season, and we're fortunate to have this opportunity to be able to raise money for our veterans who have done so much to protect our freedom."

This year's military jerseys feature a desert camo design, and the money raised from the jerseys will help the NCFP continue to fulfill its mission of providing both financial assistance and personalized advocacy to help enrich the lives of veterans.

"The NCFP board is excited to be back again continuing our decade-long partnership with the 'Blades, and we look forward to a great game," said Dan Ashby, the Branch Manager of the National Coalition for Patriots. "So, make sure to come out for this family-friendly event and support our veterans on this Veteran's Day holiday weekend. This special night will include a commemorative puck drop to start the game honoring one of our local veterans as well as a jersey auction at the conclusion of the game where any fan can get a one-of-a-kind exclusive military night game-worn jersey."

Fans can also help support the NCFP by purchasing discounted tickets to Saturday's game through floridaeverblades.com/ncfp. The Everblades will donate $5 from each ticket purchased through the link to NCFP.

Saturday night will be chalked full of patriotic festivities. The Rappel Team from the Lee County Sheriff's Office will deliver the puck for the opening faceoff after rappelling from the Hertz Arena rafters. North Fort Myers High School will present the colors prior to the singing of God Bless America and the Star Spangled Banner. During the game, the Everblades will play a special tribute video to those who served or are currently serving the country.

Military Night is also a Saturday Tailgate, and fans can enjoy a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m. The tailgate will include live music from Charlie Moon, bounce houses, yard games, and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase. Joia Spirit will be on hand at the tailgate and will offer complimentary samples of their craft cocktails and provide their swag to fans.

The postgame jersey auction will take place in the East End of Hertz Arena, the side located below the Breakaway Sports Pub, immediately following Saturday night's game. Fans will have the chance to bid on Everblades player jerseys, Everbabes jerseys, and Swampee's jersey.

Florida continues its homestand with a Friday night matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. Friday is Swampee's Birthday presented by Arthrex, and the first 500 fans will receive an Everblades jersey courtesy of Arthrex. To guarantee a jersey, fans can purchase a jersey and ticket package at floridaeverblades.com/jersey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.