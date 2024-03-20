Solar Bears 10th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Game on April 6

We are excited to once again host the Central Florida Enforcers vs. Orange County Fire Rescue hockey teams as we mark the return of the 10th annual Guns N' Hoses Charity hockey game on April 6!

IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW:

1.You may park in the GEICO Garage on South Street across from Kia Center after 12 p.m. Parking at the GEICO Garage is $20 per car. There are also several parking options around Kia Center and within downtown Orlando. Please keep in mind, there is no re-entry in the GEICO garage.

2.The Kia Center box office will open Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. for fans who need to purchase additional tickets.

3.Fans can enter through the main doors to the Disney Atrium starting at 1:00 p.m. All fans must have a valid ticket for the Solar Bears game at 7 p.m. to enter.

4.Once you've shown your ticket, you will be escorted to the elevators in the Disney Atrium, which will take you to the Terrace Level. General admission seating will be available in Sections 112, 113, 114, 115, 116 and 117 for the charity hockey game.

5.Player warmups will begin at 1:30 p.m. and at approximately 1:45 p.m., team pictures, player introductions and pre-game ceremonies will take place on the ice. Puck will drop for the Guns N' Hoses game at 2 p.m.

6.There will be limited concessions available to purchase food and beverages on the concourse at Kia Center - please take this into consideration before arriving at Kia Center.

7.After the conclusion of the Guns N' Hoses game, the Kia Center will be cleared to prepare for that evening's Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game.

8.Doors for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game will re-open to the public at 6 p.m., and the Solar Bears game will begin at 7 p.m.

If you have not yet purchased tickets for the Solar Bears game, you can still support the teams and their respective charities by purchasing tickets below. $6 from every ticket sold through the respective links below will be donated to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

