Forward Stella Joins Rush from UMass-Lowell

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Jake Stella has signed with the team.

Stella, 25, is the first European-born player to join the Rush this season. The Sweden-native had 9 points in 29 games for UMass-Lowell this season, wrapping up a five-year college career.

Stella's best season came with American International College where he was teammates with Rush forward Blake Bennett. He logged 12 points and 16 assists in the 2021-22 season for 28 points in 37 games with the Yellow Jackets.

After a strong showing in the NAHL with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, Stella impressed at AIC for three seasons before transferring to UMass-Lowell. In his collegiate career, he played 146 games of NCAA division-I hockey.

In a subsequent move, the Rush waived goaltender Jason Pawloski this afternoon. Pawloski was 2-3-0 this season with 11 overall appearances.

Rapid City squares off against Utah in a critical, three-game home series starting Friday night at The Monument. The Rush trail the Grizzlies by five games for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. Friday's puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

