Parker AuCoin Acquired from the Idaho Steelheads

March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the club has acquired forward Parker AuCoin from the Idaho Steelheads, in exchange for future considerations.

AuCoin, 25, comes to the Gladiators after notching an impressive 10 points (3G, 7A) with the Steelheads, in just 11 appearances.

The St. Albert, Alberta, resident signed with Idaho following four successful collegiate campaigns with Carleton University, where he registered a total of 69 points (44G, 25A) in 84 games.

Prior to beginning his college career at Carleton University, the 6'4, 200lb left-shot skated in 262 games for the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans, accumulating 180 points (88G, 92A).

AuCoin's final year in Tri-City came in 2018-19, where he would post his best statistical season of his career, amassing 84 points (42G, 42A), while also serving as an assistant captain for his club. AuCoin's outstanding output earned him a nod to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team that season.

Atlanta returns to action on Friday night, for an out-of-division matchup with the Trois-Rivières Lions, at 7:30PM. Can't make it out to Gas South Arena? Be sure to catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.