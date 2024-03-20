Americans Fall in School Day Game
March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, dropped a tight game against the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 on Wednesday morning in Allen, during the Americans School Day Game, in front of 2,905 students at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans never led in this game but were tied on two occasions. After Cade Borchardt gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead at the 15:08 mark of the opening period, Allen tied the score three minutes later as Ty Farmer scored his fourth goal of the season and third in the last three games. It was 1-1 after the first period.
The two teams traded goals in the second period as Max Andreev broke the tie for Kansas City with his 17th goal of the season four minutes and twenty-five seconds into the period. Jordan-Ty Fournier evened the score just under six minutes later with his seventh goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Despite being outshot 17-8 in the second period the game was tied at 2-2.
Both teams had scoring chances in the third period, but it was Kansas City that cashed in as Jacob Hayhurst scored his 28th to put the Mavericks up for good. Kansas City outshot the Americans 40-22 for the game.
The loss keeps the Americans in fifth place in the division four points behind fourth place Utah. The series with Kansas City continues Friday night at 7:10 PM CDT.
Three Stars:
1. KC - M. Andreev
2. KC - J. Hayhurst
3. KC - J. MacPherson
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans vs. the Kansas City Mavericks
(Dave Dudich)
