Ghost Pirates Weekly Report: March 20
March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Florida Everblades
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
Record: 32-19-7-2, 4th in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-2-1-0
Point Leader: Joe Pendenza (52)
Last Time Out: Savannah defeated Florida 4-3 in overtime on February 3. Carter Long, Alex Swetlikoff, Alex Gilmour and Simon Pinard all scored.
Stat to Watch: Goaltender Cam Johnson is tied for third in the ECHL in wins (21)
Stats of the Week
Pinard became the first Ghost Pirates player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau, joining Swetlikoff, Pedersen and Vince Marleau as the only players to score 20 or more goals in a single season in a Savannah uniform.
