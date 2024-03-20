Ghost Pirates Weekly Report: March 20

March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Florida Everblades

NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

Record: 32-19-7-2, 4th in South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-2-1-0

Point Leader: Joe Pendenza (52)

Last Time Out: Savannah defeated Florida 4-3 in overtime on February 3. Carter Long, Alex Swetlikoff, Alex Gilmour and Simon Pinard all scored.

Stat to Watch: Goaltender Cam Johnson is tied for third in the ECHL in wins (21)

Stats of the Week

Pinard became the first Ghost Pirates player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau, joining Swetlikoff, Pedersen and Vince Marleau as the only players to score 20 or more goals in a single season in a Savannah uniform.

Coverage of all away games can be found on FloSports and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.