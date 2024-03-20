Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen Returned on Loan to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that goaltender Henrik Tikkanen has been returned on loan from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League to the Worcester Railers.

Tikkanen, 23, returns to the Railers for the first time since being recalled from loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on December 28th, 2023. While with the Islanders, the 6'8", 201lb goaltender produced some of the best stats in the AHL, boasting a 2.17 goals against average to go with a .927 save percentage and a 7-5-2 record. Tikkanen's seven wins are tied with former Railers goaltender Ken Appleby for the most wins with Bridgeport this season. Tikkanen's GAA and SV% are both the best on the team.

The Lohja, Finland native has 51 totals games of experience with the Railers at the ECHL level, collecting a 3.04 GAA and a .910 SV% along with a 24-22-4 record. In 13 games played with the Railers during the 2023-24 season, he has a 3.11 GAA, .896 SV% and a 6-5-1 record. Tikkanen has joined the team for their trip to Adirondack on March 20th, and Reading on March 22nd, 23rd, & 24th.

