Swamp Rabbits Sign Flynn; Francis Called-Up to AHL Ontario

March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions prior to the team's pair of weekend matchups against the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Swamp Rabbits have signed rookie defenseman Jake Flynn, while second-year forward Ryan Francis has been called-up to the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the team.

Flynn joins the Swamp Rabbits in his first foray into the professional hockey ranks. The 6'0", 180-pound blue-liner completed his final season of NCAA college hockey with the University of Connecticut, registering a goal and six points in 33 games. Hailing from Weymouth, Massachusetts, Flynn logged 152 career games with the UConn Huskies, earning 10 goals and 45 points, and was a teammate of current Swamp Rabbits captain Ben Freeman.

Francis goes back to the Reign for a third stint, and second call-up of the season. The 5'9", 180-pound forward previously scored a goal in 15 total contests in the Inland Empire this season. In his AHL career, spent with the Reign, Laval Rocket, and former Stockton Heat, Francis has his lone ignition of the goal lamp and a helper in 23 games. With the Swamp Rabbits this season, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native has nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points in 25 games, and has 67 points in 82 career ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits and Trois-Rivieres Lions. Before turning professional, Francis spent five seasons in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Eagles and Saint John Sea Dogs, winning the 2022 Memorial Cup with the latter.

The Swamp Rabbits return to Jacksonville this weekend to square off against the Icemen in two key South Division games. Puck drop for both Friday, March 22nd, and Saturday, March 23rd, is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.