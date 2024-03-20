Ghantous' Big Night Lifts Thunder 5-2 Over Railers

March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder's Andre Ghantous in action

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder's Andre Ghantous in action(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Andre Ghantous recorded three points as the Adirondack Thunder returned home and defeated the Worcester Railers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tristan Ashbrook gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead 7:57 into the game on a two-on-one rush with Andre Ghantous. From the left circle, Ghantous hit Ashbrook with a pass, and he beat goaltender John Muse for the lead. The goal was Ashbrook's 23rd of the season from Ghantous.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead as Jace Isley took a pass down the left side of the net and wrapped the puck around and beat John Muse under the left pad. The goal was Isley's sixth of the year from Travis Broughman and Mike Gillespie and came at 10:48 of the opening frame.

Andre Ghantous continued to put up points in the first period and he gave the Thunder a 3-0 lead deflecting a pass by Tristan Ashbrook through the legs of John Muse. The goal was his second professional goal in three games with the lone assist going to Ashbrook at 16:16 of the first period.

Andrei Bakanov got one back for the Railers at the end of the first period on the power play. Bakanov got a good bounce in front of Vinnie Purpura and the puck went through his legs with 1:02 left in the first. The goal was Bakanov's tenth of the year from Ashton Calder and Anthony Callin and Adirondack took the 3-1 lead into the intermission.

After no scoring through most of the second period, Travis Broughman gave the Thunder a 4-1 lead as he fired a one timer by John Muse and into the net. The goal was Broughman's 12th of the year with assists credited to Andre Ghantous and Matt Stief at the 17:44 mark and Adirondack took the three-goal lead into the third.

Jack Quinlivan scored 8:52 into the third period on a rebound to pull the Railers within two with his sixth of the year from Brendan Robbins and Zombar Garat and Adirondack's lead was decreased to 4-2.

Ryan Wheeler added an empty-net goal late in regulation for the 5-2 win. Vinnie Purpura stopped 23 of 25 shots for the win.

The Thunder return home Friday through Sunday for a three-in-three against second-place Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players after the game!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.