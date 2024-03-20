Nate Knoepke Loaned to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks defenseman Nate Knoepke has been loaned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, the team announced today.

Knoepke, 24, signed a PTO with the Toronto Marlies earlier this season and has four games of AHL experience with the Rochester Americans during the 2021-22 season.

In 56 games with Kansas City this season, Knoepke has a career-highs in goals (5), assists (11) and points (16).

The former University of Nebraska-Omaha alternate captain is looking to become the eighth Mavericks player this season to play in an AHL contest.

After picking up a win on the road at Allen on Wednesday, Kansas City has two more games against the Americans this weekend. The Mavericks are back in Kansas City for three games against the Iowa Heartlanders on March 27, 29 and 30. Limited tickets remain for all five remaining regular season home games at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com.

