School Day Game this Morning in Allen

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Kansas City Mavericks this morning at 10:00 AM CDT in the Americans School Day Game.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 9:50 AM CST

Puck Drop: 10:00 AM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/22/24 vs. Kansas City, 10:00 AM CST

Last time out: The Americans dropped the final game of a three-game series against the Kalamazoo Wings on St Patrick's Day in Michigan. For the first time in the three-game series, the Americans did not score the first goal. The Wings built a 2-0 lead in the first period before Colby McAuley ripped a one-timer into the Wings net for his 24th goal of the season, and 12th power play goal of the year. The Wings added to their lead in the second period as Michael Joyaux scored on the power play to make it 3-1 Kalamazoo. The Wings blew the game open in the third period scoring three more times on their way to a 6-1 victory. With the Americans loss combined with the Utah Grizzlies win on Sunday, the Americans remain in fifth place in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

Lopsided Advantage: The Americans had just one power play on Sunday in Kalamazoo, compared to seven power plays for the Wings. The Americans went 1-for-1 with the man advantage while Kalamazoo went 2-for-7. In two of the three games against Kalamazoo the Americans had just one power play.

Griffen Fox released: The Americans signed forward Griffen Fox last Saturday night after he was released by the Fort Wayne Komets. He was signed by the Americans last Saturday, and released after Sunday's game. In two games with the Americans this past weekend, he had no points with four shots on goal. The native of Toronto played his college hockey at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay

Brodzinski and Walker remain out: Both Easton Brodzinski and Johnny Walker were held out of Saturday and Sunday's games in Kalamazoo. Brodzinski is dealing with a lower body injury. His status for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks is unknown. Johnny Walker will miss the series against the Mavericks with an upper body injury.

Americans acquire forward from Rapid City: The Americans traded for forward James Hardie from the Rapid City Rush for future considerations. The 22-year-old played in 43 games for Rapid City this season and had 14 points (10 goals and 4 assists). Prior to his time with the Rush, he played six games with the Cincinnati Cyclones and had five points in six games. He will join the team for their upcoming series against the Kansas City Mavericks starting on Wednesday morning.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 12-16-0-0

Away: 14-14-2-1

Overall: 26-30-2-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (54) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 20-8-2-1

Away: 24-2-2-1

Overall: 44-10-4-2

Last 10: 7-0-2-1

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (31) Patrick Curry and Nolan Walker

Assists: (45) Max Andreev

Points: (73) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+33) Marc-Olivier Duquette

PIM's (78) Ryan Devine

