ECHL Transactions - March 20

March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 20, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Marc-Antoine Pepin, D

Greenville:

Jake Stevens, D

Rapid City:

Jason Pawloski, G

Reading:

Ryan Orgel, D

Trois-Rivières:

Parker Saretsky, F

Utah:

Dean Yakura, F

Worcester:

Cole Ceci, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Filip Forsmark, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Parker AuCoin, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Harrison Rees, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jacob Flynn, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Arnaud Vachon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Jared Moe, G activated from reserve

Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Thomson, G recalled by Texas

Indy:

Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Marcel Marcel, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Riley Hughes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mark Gallant, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Brandon Puricelli, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Julian Kislin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Newfoundland:

Delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Neil Shea, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Jake Stella, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Stella, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Chase Brand, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Eddie Fritz, G added as EBUG

Add Nolan Welsh, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Blake McLaughlin, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Shawn Kennedy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve

Delete Reggie Millette, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Liam Dennison, D signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.