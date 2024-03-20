ECHL Transactions - March 20
March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 20, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Marc-Antoine Pepin, D
Greenville:
Jake Stevens, D
Rapid City:
Jason Pawloski, G
Reading:
Ryan Orgel, D
Trois-Rivières:
Parker Saretsky, F
Utah:
Dean Yakura, F
Worcester:
Cole Ceci, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Filip Forsmark, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Parker AuCoin, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Harrison Rees, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jacob Flynn, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Arnaud Vachon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Jared Moe, G activated from reserve
Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryan Thomson, G recalled by Texas
Indy:
Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Marcel Marcel, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Riley Hughes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mark Gallant, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Brandon Puricelli, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Julian Kislin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve
Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Newfoundland:
Delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Neil Shea, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Jake Stella, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Stella, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Chase Brand, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Eddie Fritz, G added as EBUG
Add Nolan Welsh, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Blake McLaughlin, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Shawn Kennedy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve
Delete Reggie Millette, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Liam Dennison, D signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
