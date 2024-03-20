Railers Sign Defenseman CJ Regula to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman CJ Regula has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Regula,25, joins the Railers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he spent his final collegiate season as a part of the Red Hawks. Prior to that, the 6'3" 205 lb defenseman spent four seasons with the Ohio State University Buckeyes. In 117 games at the collegiate level, Regula had 19 points (4g-15a) to go with 54 penalty minutes.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the West Bloomfield, MI native spent five seasons across the North American Hockey League. In 159 games between the Wichita Falls Wildcats, Corpus Christi IceRays, Minnesota Wilderness, and Shreveport Mudbugs, he had 79 points (26g-53a) along with 283 penalty minutes and a +12 rating.

