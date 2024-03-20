Bryan Thomson Recalled from Loan Assignment by Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Bryan Thomson has been re-called from his loan assignment by the AHL's Texas Stars.

Thomson, 21, was re-called from his loan assignment by Texas on Mar. 6 and sent back to Idaho on Mar.15. The Moose Jaw, SK native made a relief appearance last Friday in a 5-0 loss at Trois-Rivières making five saves on five shots in the third period. He started the following evening turning aside 30 of 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss vs. the Lions. Thomson was placed on the injured reserve list on Feb. 11 where he would miss nine games before heading to the Stars. In 28 games for Idaho this season the rookie has posted a (16-7-1-2) record with a 2.87 goals against average and .907 save percentage including win seven of eight starts from Jan. 19-Feb. 9. His 16 wins are tied for third amongst ECHL goaltenders.

Idaho opens a three-game home series vs. the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

