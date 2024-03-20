Bryan Thomson Recalled from Loan Assignment by Texas Stars
March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Bryan Thomson has been re-called from his loan assignment by the AHL's Texas Stars.
Thomson, 21, was re-called from his loan assignment by Texas on Mar. 6 and sent back to Idaho on Mar.15. The Moose Jaw, SK native made a relief appearance last Friday in a 5-0 loss at Trois-Rivières making five saves on five shots in the third period. He started the following evening turning aside 30 of 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss vs. the Lions. Thomson was placed on the injured reserve list on Feb. 11 where he would miss nine games before heading to the Stars. In 28 games for Idaho this season the rookie has posted a (16-7-1-2) record with a 2.87 goals against average and .907 save percentage including win seven of eight starts from Jan. 19-Feb. 9. His 16 wins are tied for third amongst ECHL goaltenders.
Idaho opens a three-game home series vs. the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024
- Forward Stella Joins Rush from UMass-Lowell - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Report: March 20 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nate Knoepke Loaned to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears 10th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Game on April 6 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Fall in School Day Game - Allen Americans
- Bryan Thomson Recalled from Loan Assignment by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Parker AuCoin Acquired from the Idaho Steelheads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Sign Defenseman CJ Regula to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen Returned on Loan to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- School Day Game this Morning in Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Bryan Thomson Recalled from Loan Assignment by Texas Stars
- Idaho Signs Son of Steelheads Legend Jeremy Mylymok, Connor Mylymok to ECHL Contract
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 in Shootout Wrapping up Canadian Road Trip
- Steelheads Shut Out For Fist Time This Season In 5-0 Loss At Trois-RiviÈres