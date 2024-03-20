Royals Sign Forward Chase Brand to SPC
March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have signed forward Chase Brand to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Brand, 25, opens his professional career in Reading after five seasons in the NCAA between St. Cloud State University (2019-23) and Augustana University (2023-24). The Park Rapids, Minnesota native recorded 46 points (19g-27a), 78 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 147 NCAA career games. This season, Brand registered 12 points (5g-7a), 15 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 30 games.
The 5'10", 165-pound, left-shot forward played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) along with two stints in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) between 2016-19). He totaled 42 points (16g-26a), 47 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 86 NAHL career games for the Brookings Blizzard.
Brand played for the Madison Capitols (USHL) for the 2018-19 season where he scored 53 points (17g-36a) which broke the team's single-season scoring record and earned him team MVP.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Flynn; Francis Called-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Forward Chase Brand to SPC - Reading Royals
- Forward Stella Joins Rush from UMass-Lowell - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Report: March 20 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nate Knoepke Loaned to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears 10th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Game on April 6 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Fall in School Day Game - Allen Americans
- Bryan Thomson Recalled from Loan Assignment by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Parker AuCoin Acquired from the Idaho Steelheads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Sign Defenseman CJ Regula to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen Returned on Loan to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- School Day Game this Morning in Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Sign Forward Chase Brand to SPC
- Join the Royals Youth Hockey in House Spring & Summer Leagues
- D Mason Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, D Darren Brady Recalled by Lehigh Valley
- Devine Earns First ECHL Career Multi-Point Game, Royals Drop Road Series Finale to Mariners, 6-3
- Royals Cap off Five-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown in Maine