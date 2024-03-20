Royals Sign Forward Chase Brand to SPC

March 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have signed forward Chase Brand to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Brand, 25, opens his professional career in Reading after five seasons in the NCAA between St. Cloud State University (2019-23) and Augustana University (2023-24). The Park Rapids, Minnesota native recorded 46 points (19g-27a), 78 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 147 NCAA career games. This season, Brand registered 12 points (5g-7a), 15 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 30 games.

The 5'10", 165-pound, left-shot forward played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) along with two stints in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) between 2016-19). He totaled 42 points (16g-26a), 47 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 86 NAHL career games for the Brookings Blizzard.

Brand played for the Madison Capitols (USHL) for the 2018-19 season where he scored 53 points (17g-36a) which broke the team's single-season scoring record and earned him team MVP.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.