Skeeters Deny Isotopes Second Win in a Row
May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Skeeters 7 (4-1), Isotopes 3 (1-4) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
AT THE DISH: Albuquerque recorded one extra-base hit on the night, a solo home run from Taylor Motter, his second in as many games ... Nick Longhi, Wynton Bernard, José Gomez and Chris Rabago also had a hit a piece in the contest. Rabago's RBI single was the first RBI single of the season for the Isotopes.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter José Mujica (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out five and walked one ... Out of the bullpen, Jack Wynkoop tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one. He was yet to allow a run this season ... Veteran southpaws Zac Rosscup and Chris Rusin each allowed a run over their respective innings toeing the rubber.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes grounded into three doubles plays, raising their season total to nine, the most in Triple-A West ... Albuquerque's team .185 batting average is second lowest in all of Triple-A baseball (Indianapolis - .153).
