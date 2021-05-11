Skeeters Deny Isotopes Second Win in a Row

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Skeeters 7 (4-1), Isotopes 3 (1-4) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque recorded one extra-base hit on the night, a solo home run from Taylor Motter, his second in as many games ... Nick Longhi, Wynton Bernard, José Gomez and Chris Rabago also had a hit a piece in the contest. Rabago's RBI single was the first RBI single of the season for the Isotopes.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter José Mujica (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out five and walked one ... Out of the bullpen, Jack Wynkoop tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one. He was yet to allow a run this season ... Veteran southpaws Zac Rosscup and Chris Rusin each allowed a run over their respective innings toeing the rubber.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes grounded into three doubles plays, raising their season total to nine, the most in Triple-A West ... Albuquerque's team .185 batting average is second lowest in all of Triple-A baseball (Indianapolis - .153).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.