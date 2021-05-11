Jack Reinheimer's Walk-Off Single Lifts Rainiers to First Extra Innings Victory

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers offense started slow but finished strong Monday night at Cheney Stadium as they edged the El Paso Chihuahuas, 3-2, to pull ahead in the series ahead of Tuesday's finale. Third baseman Jack Reinheimer played hero for the Rainiers, delivering a 10th inning walk-off base hit to center field that scored right fielder Dillon Thomas to win the game.

Righty Justin Grimm (1-0), pitching in his first game for Tacoma (3-2) since Aug. 2018, pitched scoreless 9th and 10th innings, stranding the automatic runner at second base in the extra frame. Thomas started the bottom of the 10th in scoring position as Tacoma's automatic runner. Second baseman Jantzen Witte advanced him on a single, and Reinheimer drove Thomas in two batters later.

The Rainiers scored first in the 4th inning. After catcher Cal Raleigh singled to right and swiped his first base of the season, right fielder Dillon Thomas continued his hot start with a 2-out single to right field that scored Raleigh.

Tacoma left hander Ben Onyshko made his second appearance of the season, relieving starter Jimmy Yacabonis in the 4th inning. Onyshko tallied 6 strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work before the Chihuahuas (2-3) got to him. El Paso designated hitter and former Rainiers outfielder Patrick Kivlehan launched a 2-run home run over the Tacoma bullpen to put the Chihuahuas in front after 6 innings, 2-1.

The Rainiers staged a 2-out rally in the 8th inning to even the score. Designated hitter Eric Filia drew his second walk of the game to reach base. Shortstop Donovan Walton extended his hitting streak to five games with a double into the right-center gap and scored Filia from first.

Center fielder Jarred Kelenic also extended his hitting streak to five games with a first inning leadoff single. The top Mariners prospect is now 9-for-22 (.409), including four multi-hit games entering Monday's victory.

The Tacoma pitching staff continued its strong start to the 2021 campaign with 16 strikeouts, vaulting the team to first in punchouts in the Triple-A West. Rainiers pitchers also lead the league in ERA (3.12) and WHIP (1.18).

The Rainiers and Chihuahuas will conclude their six-game series on Tuesday from Cheney Stadium at 6:05 p.m. PT. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (0-0) will make his second start of the series for El Paso after pitching 3 scoreless innings in Thursday's Opening Night contest.

