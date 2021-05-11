Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - May 11, 2021 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast. Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription (use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription).

Tacoma Rainiers (3-2) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (2-3) Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Brady Lail (0-1, 3.00) vs. LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 0.00)

THAT'S SO EXTRA: The Tacoma Rainiers got back in the win column on Monday night at Cheney Stadium vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas with a 3-2, 10-inning walk-off victory. 3B Jack Reinheimer played hero for Tacoma with the game-winning single, bringing home OF Dillon Thomas, who started the inning on 2nd base as the automatic runner.

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis started for the Rainiers and pitched 3.0 shutout innings with 3 strikeouts. LHP Ben Onyshko allowed both Tacoma runs, scored on a home run by former Tacoma OF Patrick Kivlehan in the 6th inning, but struck out 6 El Paso hitters in 2.2 IP. RHP Justin Grimm, recently signed by Seattle and pitching in his first game for Tacoma since Aug. 2018, earned the win with 2 scoreless frames in the 9th and 10th, stranding El Paso's automatic runner.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic extended his hitting streak to 5 games on Monday with a 1-for-4 effort, improving his season line to 9-for-22 (.409) with 2 HR, 5 RBI, 6 R. Kelenic is tied with Donovan Walton for the team-lead with a 5-game streak.

The former 6th overall Draft selection enters Tuesday ranked top-10 in the Triple-A West in hits (9), home runs (2), runs (6), and steals (2).

DILLON DOMINATES: Right fielder Dillon Thomas drove in a run and scored the game winning run in Monday's victory for Tacoma. Thomas is 4-for-9 on the season with a .583 OBP. He made his season debut on Saturday and led the Rainiers with 3 hits and 3 runs.

Thomas has drawn a walk and been hit by two pitches in just 12 plate appearances.

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: For the fifth straight game Monday, Rainiers pitchers racked up at least 1 strikeout per inning, notching a season-high 16 Ks on Monday. Tacoma used four pitchers in the game, all of whom had 3.0 or fewer innings pitched, but who all struck out at least 2 batters.

After punching out 15 El Paso hitters in Thursday's 12-inning marathon, Logan Gilbert and company tallied 10 whiffs on Friday. In Saturday's victory, Héctor Santiago picked up 7 of Tacoma's 12 punch outs.

Through 5 games, Tacoma pitchers lead the Triple-A West with 62 strikeouts, while also leading in ERA (3.12) and WHIP (1.18). Conversely, Tacoma's hitters have struck out just 39 times, the fewest in the league.

STARTERS STANDING OUT: Rainiers starter Jimmy Yacabonis pitched 3.0 scoreless innings on Monday. Tacoma starting pitchers have a league-best 0.56 ERA (16.0 IP, 1 ER), WHIP (0.75) and opponent batting average (.135), although no starter has pitcher more than 5.0 innings to-date. Reno's starters rank 2nd in ERA at 4.71. The lone run against a Tacoma starter came on a 2-out bunt single against Logan Gilbert on Friday.

WHIP IT GOOD: Rainiers pitchers have posted a Triple-A best 1.18 WHIP through 49.0 innings. Their 21 BB issued rank 5th in the circuit while their .211 opponent batting average trails only Sugar Land (.185).

THE UP-AND-COMING: Tacoma's announced Opening Night roster featured 5 of the Top 30 prospects in the Seattle Mariners organization, according to MLB Pipeline. OF Jarred Kelenic (No. 1), RHP Logan Gilbert (4), C Cal Raleigh (8), LHP Aaron Fletcher (18), and RHP Wyatt Mills (22) were all announced as Rainiers on April 30.

Kelenic (4) and Gilbert (28) are two of Seattle's 7 prospects featured on the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospect Ranking. The Mariners system started the MLB regular season ranked 3rd by MLB Pipeline and 2nd by Baseball America.

FAMILIAR FACES: Three Rainiers on the current roster played with Tacoma in 2019, including outfielder Braden Bishop (43 G), Eric Filia (35 G) and Luis Liberato (1 G). 2019 Opening Night starting pitcher Erik Swanson (recalled by Seattle on 5/2) was on Tacoma's announced Opening Night roster.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.