Bees Win on Wenson Walk Off

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







For the second consecutive night the Salt Lake Bees made a ninth inning comeback but fell a run short as the Reno Aces prevailed 8-7 on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The two teams combined for seven home runs on the night with Jo Adell launching his first Triple-A homer in the first inning to give the Bees an early 1-0 lead. Reno would score the next six runs, coming on five home runs all off Salt Lake starter Dillon Peters. The Bees would cut the deficit back to a single run with a four-run sixth inning with scores coming on a Kean Wong RBI single and a Brennon Lund three-run homer. The Bees trailed by two again going into the ninth before Luis Rengifo doubled and later scored on a Matt Thaiss single, but Thaiss was left stranded as the game-tying run.

Adell, Wong, Lund and Francisco Arcia each collected two hits for Salt Lake. The Bees bullpen combined for four and one-third innings giving up two unearned runs. Torii Hunter Jr., son of former Salt Lake Buzz and MLB star Torii Hunter, made his Bees debut as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning becoming the first father-son combo to appear for the team in franchise history.

The Bees and Aces will meet for game three of the six-game series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.