June Tickets to Go on Sale to General Public on May 21

Tickets for the 12 Isotopes home games scheduled for the month of June will go on sale to the general public next Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com and at the Isotopes Park Box Office. The Box Office is open on non-game days M-F, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and also on game-days from 10 a.m. to the conclusion of the game. Fans are encouraged to review the Know Before You Go guide before purchasing tickets.

Per the New Mexico Public Health Order, the same COVID-Safe Practices that have been in effect since Opening Night will be implemented in June, namely:

Pod Seating (seating groups ranging in size from one to six per grouping, based on availability)

Masks required for all fans ages two and older, unless actively eating or drinking

Observation of three feet social distancing throughout the venue

The Isotopes 12-game June home schedule features four giveaways, two fireworks shows, Pride Night and the second Mariachis de Nuevo México game of the season. The full promotional schedule can be viewed here.

June 3 Pride Night/Flags (first 3,000 fans)

June 4 Camo Hats courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

June 5 Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico presented by Modelo Especial / Fireworks presented Modelo Especial

June 6 Insulated Lunch Bags courtesy of Smith's (first 3,000 fans)

June 25 Youth Quidditch Jerseys courtesy of PULLTOGETHER.ORG (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

June 26 Fireworks presented by Tecate Light

