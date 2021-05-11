Wilson Powers Aviators to Third Straight Victory over River Cats

The bad news for the Aviators on Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark? They had absolutely no answer for Sacramento River Cats center fielder/leadoff hitter Bryce Johnson, who continued his torrid start to the season with a sensational five-hit performance.

The good news for the Aviators? They countered Sacramento's one-man show with a complete team effort, one that resulted in a 9-6 victory - the team's third in a row - before a limited-capacity crowd of 4,325.

Third baseman Jacob Wilson provided the offensive fireworks, belting his third homer of the season - a three-run shot - and adding an RBI double, while Luis Barrera (2-for-4, three runs) and Pete Kozma (2-for-4, two runs, RBI) contributed multi-hit games.

As impressive as Las Vegas (3-2) was with the bats, one could argue the bullpen was even better. After starting pitcher Brian Howard struggled through 3 2/3 innings, four relievers came to the rescue and held Sacramento (2-3) off the scoreboard until catcher Joey Bart hit a meaningless two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning.

While the Aviators ended up building a comfortable 9-4 lead midway through the contest, they actually had to play catch-up early - thanks, of course, to Johnson, who hit the third pitch of the game for a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly.

Las Vegas wasted no time answering, though, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first before tacking on four more in the third and another three in the fifth.

Barrera got the party started when he walked to lead off the bottom of the first, moved to third one out later on Kozma's single and came home on Frank Schwindel's sacrifice fly. Kozma, who made it to second on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on Schwindel's flyout, then trotted home with the go-ahead run when Sacramento starting pitcher Tyler Beede was called for a balk.

After Sacramento plated a run in the third to tie it, the Aviators busted things open in the bottom of the inning. Once again, Barrera jump-started the rally, this time with a leadoff single. Chad Pinder, who arrived in Las Vegas on Monday on a rehab assignment from the Oakland A's, then hit a comebacker to River Cats relief pitcher Phil Pfeifer, who bobbled the ball before air-mailing his throw past first baseman Justin Bour.

As the ball rattled around in foul territory in right field, the speedy Barrera raced around the bases and scored easily while Pinder ended up at third. One out later, Schwindel walked and Wilson followed by crushing Pfeifer's first pitch deep over the left-field wall to give Las Vegas a 6-2 cushion.

Two innings later, Barrera, Kozma and Wilson were at the center of the action one more time, with the former two singling off Pfeifer and scoring on Wilson's two-out double to make it 9-4.

That was more than enough insurance for the Aviators' relief pitchers, who held Sacramento in check for four straight innings until Bart took Ben Bracewell deep in the ninth.

Bracewell's blemish aside, the bullpen dominated for the second day in a row. After James Naile and Domingo Acevedo tossed four scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the River Cats, four relievers - Argenis Angulo, Cam Bedrosian, Tanner Anderson and Bracewell - combined to allow two runs on five hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

GAME NOTES: Johnson went 5-for-5 for Sacramento with two doubles and three runs. He's hit safely in all five games of the series, going 13-for-19 (.684) with eight runs, five RBI, five doubles and two home runs. ... Angulo (1-0) was credited with the victory after pitching 1 1/3 hitless innings. However, he was forced to leave the game one batter into the sixth inning with an injury. ... Like Johnson, Barrera has hit safely in all five games this season for the Aviators, and he's scored at least one run in four straight. He's batting .455 (10-for-18) with a homer, triple, eight runs, four RBI and one stolen base. ... Wilson and Greg Deichmann each extended their hitting streaks to four in a row. ... The first five batters in the Aviators' lineup scored all nine runs. ... Las Vegas has taken a first-inning lead in four consecutive games. ... Howard surrendered four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one in his 3 2/3 innings of work. ... Pinder, who is recovering from a sprained left knee, started at shortstop Monday and played seven innings, going 0-for-4 with a run scored. He's slated to play two more games on his rehab assignment before returning to Oakland. ... Outfielder Skye Bolt was back in the Aviators' lineup Monday after departing Saturday's game with a minor hand injury. He went 1-for-4.

RETURN OF THE REYES DE PLATA: As part of Minor League Baseball's Es Divertido un Fan (It's Fun to be a Fan) initiative - which celebrates local Hispanic culture in each of 72 MiLB cities - the Aviators will morph into the Reyes de Plata for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Reyes de Plata translates as "Silver Kings," a nod to Nevada's precious metals mining heyday in the mid-19th century when Hispanic migrant workers contributed greatly to what was then the Silver State's primary industry. The Aviators will adopt the Reyes de Plata person during every Tuesday home game this season.

ON DECK: Las Vegas right-hander James Kaprielian (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will make his second start of the season in the finale of the six-game, season-opening series against the River Cats. Sacramento will counter with lefty Anthony Banda (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who picked up the victory on Opening Night when he came out of the bullpen and allowed one unearned run and two hits in 4 1/3 innings as the River Cats prevailed 8-1.

Following Tuesday's game, the Aviators will be off Wednesday before beginning a six-game series Thursday at the Reno Aces. They will return to Las Vegas Ballpark on May 20 to kick off a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS REMINDER: Plan on attending an upcoming Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark? Remember: Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times, even while seated, unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are also asked to practice social distancing when walking about the concourse and/or at the concession stands. Also, hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the ballpark.

