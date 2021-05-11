Chihuahuas Opening Day Sold Out

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced today that tickets for Opening Day on Thursday, May 13 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) are SOLD OUT! First pitch for Opening Day is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

"We are thankful to have baseball back in 2021 and judging by the response from Chihuahuas fans, so is El Paso," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "We cannot wait to welcome guests to what is sure to be a very energetic and emotional Opening Night and weekend."

Limited tickets remain on sale for the team's first homestand that runs through Tuesday, May 18. The homestand includes Fetch the Fun Friday, a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, Kid's Day Sunday, Military Monday presented by Prudential, and Taco Tues & Brews featuring the El Paso Margaritas on Tuesday, May 18.

Fans are encouraged to purchase now as tickets are going fast! Tickets can be purchased at epchihuahuas.com.

Fans should plan to arrive early on Opening Day to enjoy Thrifty Thursday specials presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Guests can enjoy $2 12oz Budweiser, $2 12oz wine-based Margaritas, and $2 hot dogs. These great deals will end at 8:30 p.m.

Along with the pageantry of Opening Day, the Chihuahuas will celebrate Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential, honoring first responders who have given of themselves throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of homestand promotions follow or can be found at epchihuahuas.com!

FETCH THE FUN IN '21!

OPENING HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

THURSDAY, MAY 13, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

THRIFTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY SPEAKING ROCK ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

$2.00 12oz Beer Can

$2.00 12oz Wine-based Margarita

$2.00 One (1) Hot Dog

Specials are available until 8:30 p.m.

THANK YOU THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL

A salute to active-duty military, veterans and first responders!

FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

NURSES NIGHT PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

It is Nurses Night at the Southwest University Park! For more information call or text Brittany Morgan at (915) 242-2038.

FETCH THE FUN FRIDAY

Enjoy a night of FUN with the FAMILY on FRIDAY at Southwest University Park!

SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR SATURDAY

Fireworks! Fireworks! Fireworks! Enjoy a postgame firework show choreographed to music and the night's theme.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

Join us as we celebrate our brave and heroic first responders! For more information call or text Brittany Morgan at (915) 242-2038.

SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021 | 1:05 P.M.

KIDS DAY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

Chico's Kids Club members presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers get to enjoy exclusive Kids Club experiences: free Kids Meal that includes one (1) hot dog, apples, and a 16oz soda or bottled water. For more information on Kids Club call Kate Lewis at (915) 242-2029.

MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

MILITARY MONDAY PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL

Active-duty military and veterans receive a Pretzel & Beer Combo with valid military ID. Combo includes a 16oz domestic beer or bottled water.

SENIORS EAT FREE PRESENTED BY CONVIVA CARE CENTER

Seniors (ages 60+) receive a Hot Dog Meal that includes one (1) hot dog, bag of chips, 16oz soda or bottled water.

GOVX.COM SAVINGS

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials receive 25% savings on tickets by purchasing via GovX.com. Tickets are limited to specific zones.

TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

TACO TUES & BREWS

$2.00 Estrella Jalisco 12oz

$2.00 Tacos

Specials are available until 2 1/2 hours after gates open (for 6:35 p.m. first pitch, specials run until 8:00 p.m.).

EL PASO MARGARITAS COPA NIGHT

Join us as we celebrate Major League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. The Chihuahuas will become the El Paso Margaritas.

GOVX.COM SAVINGS

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials enjoy 25% savings on tickets by purchasing via GovX.com. Tickets are limited to specific zones.

