Reno Aces Notes & Roster

First pitch at Salt Lake is set for 5:35p.m. PT.

Last Night's Game: The Aces fell to 4-1 with last night's loss to Salt Lake in extras. Reno mounted a comeback in the ninth inning, racking up six runs to force the extra frame. The six tallies in the ninth were the most since April 27, 2019, when the team dropped a nine-spot on Fresno and emerged victorious, 14-13. After a Bees' dropped fly ball, the Aces stormed back and knotted the game on back-to-back homers from Josh Reddick and Domingo Leyba. Reddick belted a three-run shot to bring Reno to within one, only for Leyba to follow up with a solo shot to knot the game at eight. After the Aces tacked on a run in the top of the tenth, the Bees walked off with a home run on the first pitch of the bottom half.

Must be the elevation...: The Aces are slugging .557 through five games, with 11 home runs, 16 doubles and one triple. In total, 28 of Reno's 57 hits have gone for extra bases and combined for 108 total bases. Of the 12 different Aces to step into the batter's box at Smith's Ballpark, 11 have registered at least one extra base hit and recorded two or more base knocks in a game.

Let's Go Streaking: Five players enter the series finale with a hitting streak. Domingo Leyba extended his hitting streak to six with a single in the sixth inning. With his two hits tonight, he has registered three multi-hit games this season. Juniel Querecuto smacked his second home run of the season in the top of the second, mark his third-straight game with a base knock. Jamie Ritchie extended his streak to five with his single in top of the third, recording at least one base knock in each appearance since Aug. 31, 2019. Josh Reddick has hits in three-straight after smacking a three-run shot in the top of the ninth. Stuart Fairchild increased his to five following his sixth single of the season in the sixth.

Go Domingo Go: Domingo Leyba has opened the season with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs to go along with five runs scored and a pair of walks through the first four contests. Dating back to September of 2019, Leyba has notched a hit in five straight games. In 2019, Leyba drove in 77 runs for the Aces, the third-best mark on the team.

Mmm... Beer: Through his first four Triple-A games, Seth Beer has slashed .348/.375/.696 with 16 total bases on five doubles, a homer and three RBIs. The infielder entered the season as the 11th-ranked prospect in the Arizona system.

No-Hit Navas: Carlos Navas has been un-hittable out of the bullpen this season, surrendering just one baserunner in three innings across two appearances. Navas last allowed an earned run on Aug. 22, 2019 and since then has struck out 10 batters in 10 straight shutout innings across six games.

New Skipper in Town: Blake Lalli was tabbed as the Aces' fifth manager in franchise history on Feb. 1, 2021. This came after former skipper Chris Cron was promoted to Field Coordinator on the Diamondbacks' staff. Lalli, 37, enters the season as the youngest coach in Aces' history and is the first former player to receive the managerial nod. As a catcher in his two seasons with the Aces, Lalli tallied 142 hits, 66 RBIs and caught 51 runners stealing in 174 games played. Prior to his role in Reno, the Pittsburgh, Pa., native served as the manager for both Single-A Kane County Cougars and Double-A Affiliate Jackson Generals for one season. During his lone slate in Mississippi, Lalli coached the Generals to a 78-57 record and its second Southern League National Championship in as many years. In just two career seasons as skipper, he boasts a 150-123 record and has mentored top prospects such as Daulton Varsho, Jon Duplantier and Seth Beer. Lalli is off to the best start of his managerial career with a 4-1 record to open 2021, surpassing his 2018 mark of 3-2 with High-A Visalia.

Roster Breakdown: The Reno Aces will feature a new look in 2021. The outfield will be headlined by touted veteran, 2017 World Series Champion Josh Reddick. The Aces' newcomer has played in over 1,250 games in the MLB. In his 10-plus years of Major League service, Reddick has produced 387 RBIs and 1,118 hits, 144 of which were sent over the outfield wall. To go along with the veteran outfielder, 12 more members have seen action in the Show. Top pitching prospect Corbin Martin is slated to make his second appearance since being traded from Houston to Arizona in the 2019 blockbuster deal that sent Zach Greinke to the Astros.

Meet the Staff: Returning for his second season with Reno and 11th season with the Diamondbacks' organization will be pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru. The former World Series Champion with the Chicago White Sox had a six-year playing career, finishing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006. He completed his Minor League career with a record of 20-18 and an ERA south of 3.00. Joining Lalli in Reno this season are two familiar faces from his Jackson staff in hitting coach Rick Short and extra coach Jorge Cortes. Short, a 12-year veteran of the D-Backs' franchise, served as the hitting coach on both of Lalli's squads since 2018 and led Jackson to a league-leading 128 home runs and third-best .713 OPS. Cortes, a lifetime .282 hitter during his career, will also enter his third season under Lalli.

