Rally Falls Short as Round Rock Suffers First Loss of 2021

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express







ROUND ROCK, Texas - A dramatic Round Rock Express (4-1) comeback attempt fell just short as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-4) handed the E-Train their first loss of the 2021 season with an 8-6 decision on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock trailed 8-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning but couldn't quite complete the last-ditch comeback effort.

Express starter LHP Brock Burke (0-1, 33.75) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three on 1.1 innings of work. Dodgers RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-0, 1.80) earned the win after limiting the Express to a run on six hits while striking out four in 5.0 frames. OKC RHP Kevin Quackenbush recorded the save with 1.1 shutout innings of relief.

The visitors jumped ahead in the top of the first inning as CF Omar Estévez led off the game with a single before back-to-back walks by 1B Rangel Ravelo and RF Zach Reks. 2B Carlos Asuaje then opened the scoring with an RBI single.

The Dodgers' big blow came in the form of a six-run second inning. The frame began with a Tim Federowicz walk and was followed by an Elliot Soto single. Estévez then drove two more runs home with a double. The inning continued as DH Keibert Ruiz and Ravelo each singled to plate another run. Reks then capped off the scoring barrage with a three-run homer off Express RHP Jimmy Herget.

After four scoreless frames, the Dodgers tacked on another run in the eighth. Federowicz doubled before racing home on an ensuing Drew Avans single.

Round Rock's comeback attempt began in the bottom of the inning. With RHP Phil Bickford on in relief for Oklahoma City, SS Yonny Hernandez jumped aboard via a single. C John Hicks and DH Jason Martin then followed up with consecutive RBI doubles to bring the E-Train within 8-3. 1B Curtis Terry then stepped to the plate and smoked his Triple-A West League-leading fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot off OKC RHP Yasiel Sierra. The inning continued as RF Carl Chester advanced to first on an error before moving to second on a wild pitch and ultimately scoring on a Charles Leblanc single.

The Dodgers then brough Quackenbush on to pitch, who walked PH Elier Hernandez before finally enticing LF Delino DeShields into a flyout to end the big inning. Quackenbush worked around a leadoff Yonny Hernandez single in the ninth to record his first save of the season.

Round Rock and Oklahoma City cap off their season-opening, six-game series on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Collin Wiles is set to make his Triple-A debut on the mound while the Dodgers plan to counter with RHP Josiah Gray. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

