Rainiers Outlast Chihuahuas in 10

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Tacoma's Jack Reinheimer hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday, as the Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-2. It was the second extra-inning game of the series, with the Chihuahuas winning the first one on May 6.

The Chihuahuas trailed 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning Monday when Patrick Kivlehan hit a two-run home run to left field. It was the second straight day Kivlehan had a two-out, two-run, go-ahead hit. Kivlehan was 4-for-5 and fell a triple shy of a cycle. Ivan Castillo went 3-for-4 and is now 9-for-18 this season. Ben Ruta went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases for the Chihuahuas.

Monday was a bullpen game for both teams. Nick Ramirez made a spot start for El Paso and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. El Paso pitching has walked only two batters in the last 18 innings.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2021/05/10/644654#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644654

Team Records: El Paso (2-3), Tacoma (3-2)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 0.00) vs. Tacoma TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

