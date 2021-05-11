River Cats Release Promotion Schedule for Opening Homestand at Sutter Health Park

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are thrilled to welcome back fans to Sutter Health Park on May 20 for the first homestand of the 2021 regular season. Exciting promotions are on deck for the first 12 games of the home schedule as the River Cats face the Reno Aces and Las Vegas Aviators.

Opening Night + Shot and a Beer! will usher in fans as they return to Sutter Health Park for regular season baseball for the first time since September 2, 2019, and will be presented with an exciting opportunity. Receive your free COVID-19 vaccine at the game and get a beer or hot dog on the River Cats.

SMUD Orange Fridays get the weekend started off right as the team sports their orange Sactown jerseys and hats, while fans are invited to stick around for a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by SMUD.

Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays are back with more postgame fireworks spectaculars that fans have come to love at Sutter Health Park.

Sunday Funday will have the kids in attendance at Sutter Health Park counting down the minutes until the final pitch is thrown. They'll get to feel the infield dirt beneath their feet as they run the bases after the game with Dinger.

Toyota Family Value Tuesdays give fans more bang for their buck as $1 hot dogs and ice creams return to the ballpark, presented by Toyota.

Salute to Armed Forces Night on May 29th leads into the Memorial Day weekend and is the River Cats annual appreciation event for all of our men and women who have served or are actively serving in our country's military branches. Military personnel will be honored throughout the evening and the River Cats will wear a special military themed hat to say thank you.

Dorados Night welcomes a Latin flair into the ballpark as the River Cats play in special jerseys and hats as the Dorados de Sacramento, part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión series. And to celebrate Taco Tuesday, $2 tacos will be available at the Oso's Mexican Cantina storefront. Tuesday, June 1 will be the first of five Dorados Nights during the 2021 season.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT) on Thursday May 20 for Opening Night, followed by 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Friday and Saturday night. Click schedule for all game times and additional promo details. Individual game tickets for Opening Night and the rest of the homestand will go on sale, Wednesday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m. Fans may receive the on-sale email by signing up for the River Cats Newsletter at rivercats.com.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com, by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

