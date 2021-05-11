Jose Siri Delivers Another Home Run in Skeeters 7-3 Win in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Jose Siri continued his phenomenal start to the season with a two-run home run to help lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 7-3 win Monday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Siri's home run, his second of the year, narrowly cleared the center-field wall at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park and gave the Skeeters a four-run lead as part of a four-run third inning. Taylor Jones broke a 1-1 tie to begin the fourth with a two-run single to right field.

Siri has driven in a run in four of the Skeeters' first five games and leads Triple A West with 11 RBIs this season. Jones, who finished the night 3-for-5, has logged at least two hits in all four of his appearances with the Skeeters this season and has driven in six runs over his last two games.

The Skeeters (4-1) recorded 15 hits in the win, giving them at least 15 hits in four of their five games this season.

Michael Papierski padded the Skeeters lead with an RBI double down the left-field line in the eighth inning. CJ Hinojosa, who scored the Skeeters' first run of the night in the second on a wild pitch, added an RBI double as well in the ninth. Isotopes right-hander Jose Mujica (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits through 2 2/3 innings.

Skeeters Right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-0) got the start and struck out five over five innings while allowing one run on three hits. Left-hander Hector Velazquez finished things out in his first appearance of the season tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Right-hander Jojanse Torres followed Rodriguez in relief, also making his first appearance of the year, and allowed two runs (one earned) over 2 2/3 innings.

Taylor Motter opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first, which was his second homer in as many games. The Isotopes (1-4) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh on an RBI groundout from Greg Bird and RBI single from Chris Rabago.

The Skeeters Antonio Santos and Isotopes close out the opening series of the 2021 season at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. It will be a rematch between right-hander Shawn Dubin (0-0, 6.23) of the Skeeters and right-hander Antonio Santos of the Isotopes (0-1, 15.00).

