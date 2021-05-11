Johnson continues to shine as River Cats lose third straight

Las Vegas, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (2-3) threatened in the top of the ninth, putting two runs on the board and bringing the tying run to the on-deck circle. But the Las Vegas Aviators (3-2) would close it out for their third straight victory after dropping the first two games of the series.

Outfielder Bryce Johnson, who continues to outdo himself with each passing game, came to the plate five times on Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark and did not record an out. He doubled twice and added three singles to finish 5-for-5, giving him 13 hits to go along with three walks in 22 plate appearances this season.

After Johnson's fifth hit of the evening, catcher Joey Bart crushed one to straightaway center field to put the River Cats within striking distance. Newly-added infielder Jason Vosler notched his first hit as a River Cat to keep the threat alive but Ben Bracewell struck out Joe McCarthy to end the game.

The sixth and final game of this series will see left-hander Anthony Banda (1-0, 0.00), who piggybacked Tyler Beede's Opening Day rehab start, get his first start as a member of the River Cats. He'll face righty James Kaprielian (0-1, 3.86), who Sacramento squared up for eight hits in less than five innings on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Throughout his previous three seasons in the minors, Johnson has shown the ability to hit for decent average while drawing walks at a 10-percent clip. So what is surprising about his current hot streak is that it involves hitting for power. 2019 saw him put up his career-best .119 isolated slugging percentage - not a striking mark by any means. In 2021, seven of his 13 hits have gone for extra-bases, made up of five doubles and two home runs. He entered Monday night's contest leading the Triple-A West in ISO.

Beede extended his pitch count as he made his second rehab start since returning from Tommy John surgery. He threw 32 pitches, 19 for strikes, as he struck out four batters in two innings. He ended the night at 17 pitches in Thursday's opener.

