OKC Dodgers Hold off Express for First Win

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers used a huge second inning to take an early 7-0 lead and then withstood a late Round Rock rally to capture their first win of the season, 8-6, Monday night at Dell Diamond. It was the team's highest scoring game of the season and highest single-game hit total as well (11). Starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx held Round Rock to one run over five innings in his team debut. After the Express scored five runs with two outs in the eighth inning and had the tying runs on base, Kevin Quackenbush notched the final four outs to close out the win.

Of Note:

-After OKC started the season 0-4 for the first time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998), the team notched its first win of 2021.

-The Dodgers scored in the first inning on a RBI single by Carlos Asuaje, marking the first time this season the Dodgers cracked the scoreboard in their first at-bat.

-The Dodgers erupted for six runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. The team had scored 14 runs total over the first four games combined and had only scored as many as six runs in a game once. The team sent nine batters to the plate and the inning featured a two-run double by Omar Estévez, RBI single by Rangel Ravelo and a three-run homer by Zach Reks.

-Reks' home run landed past the grass berm in right field. It was his first home run of 2021 after hitting a combined 28 dingers between Double-A Tulsa and OKC in 2019.

-After going 3-for-31 with runners in scoring position through four games, the Dodgers went 6-for-10 with RISP Monday.

-Austin Bibens-Dirkx - who was signed as a free agent last week - gave the Dodgers a lift on the mound and earned the win. He allowed one run and six hits over five innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. Bibens-Dirkx retired nine of the final 11 batters he faced and held the Express 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

-The Dodgers led, 8-1, with two outs in the eighth inning before Round Rock scored five runs. The Express tallied four hits with two outs in the inning and was also aided by an error before Delino Deshields flied out with the tying runs on base. Three OKC pitchers combined to throw 52 pitches in the inning.

-Following a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kevin Quackenbush induced three straight flyouts to earn his first save of the season. Quackenbush led OKC with 11 saves in 2019.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to finish their first series of the year with another win when they meet the Express Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.