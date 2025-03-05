Sheldon Dries Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned center Sheldon Dries to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries is tied for the team lead with 19 goals in 48 games and ranks fifth in points with 27 (19-8-27) for the Griffins. At the time of his recall on Feb. 24, the 30-year-old's goal mark tied for 17th in the AHL, and his six game-winners were tied for second on the circuit. An undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan University, Dries has competed in 322 AHL games since the 2017-18 season and has accumulated 231 points (132-99-231), 251 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating. The Macomb, Michigan, native had his best campaign in 2021-22 when he posted career-high totals in goals (35), assists (27) and points (62) in 54 games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

At the NHL level, Dries has shown 26 points (16-10-26) in 122 contests across five seasons since 2018-19. Dries skated in a career-best 63 NHL games in 2022-23 with the Vancouver Canucks and totaled 17 points (11-6-17) and 29 penalty minutes. He also spent time with the Colorado Avalanche from 2018-21, registering six points (3-3-6) in 48 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Dries was a three-time captain at WMU and notched 84 points (44-40-84) in 148 games as a Bronco. He was named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team as a senior in 2016-17 when he recorded 30 points (16-14-30) in 36 outings. Dries also became a USHL Clark Cup champion with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2012.

