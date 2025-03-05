Panthers Trade Patrick Giles to San Jose
March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have traded Patrick Giles to San Jose in exchange for goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Giles, 25, played 187 games in a Charlotte sweater over parts of four pro seasons, posting 44 points (21g, 23a) along the way. Giles - who was serving as an alternate captain this season - also ranks second in franchise history with six career shorthanded goals, three of which came this season.
The move gets Florida another goalie in the system after dealing Spencer Knight to Chicago over the weekend. Following that trade the Panthers recalled Chris Driedger from Charlotte.
The Checkers are back in action tonight against Springfield for the second leg of a four-game week at the Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025
- Panthers Trade Patrick Giles to San Jose - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings Recall Samuel Helenius - Ontario Reign
- Condors365 Memberships on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- 'Battle of Connecticut' Resumes as Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Isaac Belliveau Reassigned to Wheeling Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #53 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-3-2) vs Ontario Reign (31-17-2-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sheldon Dries Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Four First Period Goals Help Firebirds Defeat Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.