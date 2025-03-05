Panthers Trade Patrick Giles to San Jose

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have traded Patrick Giles to San Jose in exchange for goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Giles, 25, played 187 games in a Charlotte sweater over parts of four pro seasons, posting 44 points (21g, 23a) along the way. Giles - who was serving as an alternate captain this season - also ranks second in franchise history with six career shorthanded goals, three of which came this season.

The move gets Florida another goalie in the system after dealing Spencer Knight to Chicago over the weekend. Following that trade the Panthers recalled Chris Driedger from Charlotte.

The Checkers are back in action tonight against Springfield for the second leg of a four-game week at the Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.