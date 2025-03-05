'Battle of Connecticut' Resumes as Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Xl Center

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a three-game homestand tonight as they welcome the rival Bridgeport Islanders to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders this season. The Wolf Pack have won four of the first six meetings, posting a record of 4-2-0-0. The Islanders are 2-2-2-0 through six head-to-head matchups.

The Wolf Pack scored a key 4-3 comeback victory at the XL Center in the last meeting on Feb. 12. Trailing 3-1 after two periods of play, the Wolf Pack stormed back to force overtime with a pair of third period tallies while outshooting the Islanders 25-7.

Connor Mackey made it a 3-2 game at 12:34 of the third period, scoring his third goal of the season. Brennan Othmann then tied the game at 18:31, scoring his ninth goal of the season while the Wolf Pack attacked six-on-five. The 25 shots on goal in the period are the most by the club in a single frame this season.

In overtime, Dylan Garand made five saves to keep the Wolf Pack alive, while Othmann sniped home the game-winning goal on a two-on-one at 4:18.

Matthew Maggio, Riley Piercey, and Chris Terry scored for the Islanders in the loss. Erik Brännström notched his first goal with the Wolf Pack in the second period, striking at 2:05.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack carried a 2-1 lead into the third period on Sunday afternoon in Providence but surrendered four goals in the final stanza in a 5-2 loss to the Providence Bruins.

Max Jones struck 4:03 into the hockey game on the power play, giving the Bruins a 1-0 edge. Jake Leschyshyn responded at 4:54, beating Brandon Bussi by the right pad for his ninth goal of the season. Nathan Sucese then gave the Wolf Pack the lead at 13:39, potting a rebound for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack 15-5 in the second period, but Louis Domingue made 15 saves to keep the visitors on top.

Vinni Lettieri tied the game 11:26 into the third period, potting a backhander after a Wolf Pack turnover in their own zone. Fabian Lysell then saw a cross-ice pass clip a Wolf Pack skate and find the back of the net at 13:27, putting the Bruins ahead for good.

Riley Tufte and Oliver Wahlstrom both hit the empty net in the game's final 90 seconds, helping the Bruins pull away.

The four goals allowed in the third period on Sunday are the most by the Wolf Pack in a single period this season. The game marked the fourth straight outing in which the Wolf Pack surrendered a third period lead.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Alex Belzile paces the club in points with 48 (15 g, 33 a).

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders dropped a 5-3 decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center on Saturday night in Allentown, PA.

Jacob Gaucher scored shorthanded just 2:10 into the game, giving the Phantoms a lead they never lost. Louie Belpedio tacked on his fifth goal of the season 14:35 into the tilt, making it 2-0 after one period of play.

Just 78 seconds into the middle frame, Olle Lycksell potted the eventual game-winning goal, his 16 th strike of the season. Maggio got the Islanders on the board at 4:24, while Brian Pinho made it a one-goal game with his 20 th tally of the season at 17:11, but that was as close as the Isles drew it.

Lycksell's second goal of the game all but sealed the deal at 17:56, making it 4-2 after two periods. Anthony Richard and Pinho traded power play goals in the final frame, as the Phantoms hung on for two points.

Pinho's 21 goals lead the Islanders in that category, while Terry's 50 points (16 g, 34 a) lead the club.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The homestand continues on Friday night when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town for the final time this season. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! It's also 'Hawaiian Tropic Night'! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack branded sun hat.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

