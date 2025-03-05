Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 6:30 p.m.

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors open a three-game homestand with the fifth matchup of the season against the red hot Colorado Eagles. Bakersfield is 2-1-1 against Colorado this season.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors won twice on the road last week, most recently in a shootout, 5-4, over San Diego. It was a game the Condors led three times on Saturday before eventually securing the win via the skills competition. Drake Caggiula led the way with three points (2g-1a).

CCeizing THE MOMENT

Connor Carrick has four points (2g-2a) in his last three games, including goals in back-to-back games. His 12 tallies on the season are fourth most among AHL d-men. He fired a season-high nine shots on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is tied for third in the league scoring race with 50 points (16g-34a) on the campaign. He has 20 points (5g-15a) over his last 16 games.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield has been to overtime 16 times this season, tied for fifth most in the AHL. Three of the four games with Colorado have been decided in overtime.

TUESDAY TRADE

The Edmonton Oilers were part of a three-team trade on Tuesday. Joining the organization were Trent Frederic at the NHL level and Max Jones, who was assigned to Bakersfield. Max Wanner was traded to Boston as part of the deal. Jones, 27, has spent the majority of the season in Providence with 21 points (13g-8a) in 38 games.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Seven of the last eight games, and nine of the last 11 games, have been decided by a goal. Overall, the Condors are 12-4-6-3 in one-goal games.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Saturday was Drake Caggiula's second three-point game of the season. He leads the team with 17 goals and has 22 points (10g-12a) in his last 21 games.

GOOD FIRSTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods this season. They have scored first 29 times this year with a record of 17-6-6 (.690)

SHOOTOUT SPECIALIST

Jacob Perreault is a perfect 3-for-3 in shootout attempts this season. He is one behind the league leader, Glenn Gawdin of Ontario, who has four.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is a two points back of Tucson for seventh, with two games in hand. The Roadrunners host are in Ontario tonight before coming to Condorstown on the weekend. Bakersfield is six points back of six place Abbotsford, with three games in hand. (Click here for the playoff primer)

DIVISION LEADERS ROLLING

Colorado comes to Bakersfield on the strength of back-to-back home shutouts over Ontario. Trent Miner recorded both shutouts, stopping 55 shots. They have gone 171:33 without allowing a goal dating back to the first period of a 6-1 win over Texas on February 22.

The Eagles are second in the AHL in goals for (3.51 / gm) and first in goals against (2.53).

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home for Friday ($3 BEERS!) and Saturday (BLUEY!) against Tucson. (Click here for tickets). Both games are at 7 p.m.

