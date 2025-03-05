Comets Winning Streak Shot Down by Rocket, 5-1

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Laval, PQ. - Stepping into the Place Bell in Laval, the Utica Comets we're focused on winning their fifth straight game. Wednesday night marked the final road game in Laval as the teams will finish the season series at home later this month. During the contest, a three goal outburst in the first period for Laval was too much for the Comets to overcome and the Comets four game winning streak was snapped in a 5-1 defeat.

The Rocket started the scoring in the first period after Jared Davidson beat Isaac Poulter on a shot at 2:34 putting Utica down 1-0. The Rocket added two more goals in the period with David Reinbacher and Laurent Dauphin finding the back of the net at 17:26 and 18:42 respectively. But a giveaway by the Laval defense lead directly to Adam Beckman striking blocker side on goalie, Cayden Primeau at 19:47 for his 13th of the season. The period ended with the Comets down 3-1.

After a scoreless third period, the Rocket scored a powerplay goal from Logan Maillioux at 5:14 to put the Comets down 4-1. Josh Roy added a late powerplay goal at 18:15 to give Laval a 5-1 lead and that was all the scoring in the contest.

The Comets head home this Friday, March 7th to play the Syracuse Crunch again. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.