Panthers Agree to Terms with Jesse Puljujarvi on Two-Way Contract
March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with Jesse Puljujarvi on a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Puljujarvi, 26, originally signed a PTO with Charlotte and has posted three assists in seven games with the Checkers this season. Over his career Puljujarvi - who was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft - has logged 127 points (57g, 70a) in 382 NHL games and 52 points (20g, 32a) in 77 AHL games, as well as 104 points (48g, 56a) in 143 games in Finland's top league.
The Checkers are hosting the Thunderbirds Wednesday night for the middle leg of a four-game week on home ice.
