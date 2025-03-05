Stars Edge Admirals 4-3 in Shootout to Extend Division Lead

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cameron Hughes and Chase Wheatcroft of the Texas Stars react after a goal against the Milwaukee Admirals

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, extending their lead over the Admirals to two points in the division standings.

Cameron Hughes scored the only shootout goal in the first round, while Remi Poirier stopped all three Milwaukee shooters, securing the victory for the Stars.

The action on both ends of the ice kicked off quickly in the Stars' earliest game of the season. Chase Wheatcroft put the Stars on the board just 1:41 into the contest with their first shot of the game. A minute later, Ondrej Pavel responded for the Admirals, tying the game at 1-1 less than three minutes into play.

Initially, what seemed like a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair settled down after the first three minutes. The next goal didn't come until 4:31 remained in the second period, when Matej Blümel scored a shorthanded goal. Arttu Hyry applied pressure on goaltender Matt Murray, who had come out of his net to play a puck off a dump-in. Hyry stole the puck from Murray and attempted to wrap it around the net, but Murray made the initial stop. Blümel, however, pounced on Hyry's rebound and buried it into the Milwaukee goal.

Just over two minutes later, Justin Hryckowian extended the Stars' lead to two when Kyle Capobianco found him with a pass from the top of the left circle. The puck crossed the slot to Hryckowian, who was waiting at the back door to shovel it in. Capobianco's primary assist on the play marked his 200th career point in the AHL.

Ryder Rolston brought the Admirals to within one just past the midway point of the third. He won a puck race and fired a shot from the left circle that was initially blocked by Poirier. Rolston, however, followed up on his rebound, batting it out of the air and beating Poirier from a sharp angle. Milwaukee pulled Murray for an extra attacker in the final minutes of regulation and the Admirals tied the game with 1:20 remaining. Cal O'Reilly hammered home a rebound through Poirier's legs after a point shot caused chaos in front of the goal.

Poirier earned the victory for the Stars, stopping 28 of 31 shots, while Murray made 33 saves on 36 shots in the shootout loss for the Admirals.

The Stars will now travel about 100 miles south to face the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

