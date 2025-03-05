LA Kings Recall Samuel Helenius
March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have announced the recall of forward Samuel Helenius from the Ontario Reign.
Helenius, 22, returns to the Kings, where he has suited up for 27 games this season, earning three points on a goal and two assists. He scored his first NHL goal in his most recent stint with Los Angeles on Jan. 22 vs. Florida.
With Ontario, Helenius has posted six points in 20 games on two goals and four assists in his third AHL campaign.
A former second round selection by the Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Jarvenpaa, Finland native has appeared in 162 career AHL games with Ontario since first joining the team in 2022 earning 40 points on 13 goals and 27 assists.
The Reign return home on Wednesday to face the Tucson Roadrunners inside Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.
