Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. (March 5, 2025) - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-36-3-3) finish a three-game road trip with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Hartford Wolf Pack (22-26-5-2) at XL Center tonight. The Islanders are looking for their first win of the trip and hoping to end a five-game slide overall. Last time out, Brian Pinho scored twice, his team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season, but it wasn't enough in a 5-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday. Matt Maggio also found the back of the net, while Tristan Lennox (0-1-0) made 17 saves in his AHL debut.

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game marks the seventh of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the fourth of five at XL Center. Bridgeport is 2-2-2-0 in the series and has points in all three trips to Hartford so far (1-0-2-0), including a 4-1 win on Nov. 24. The Islanders earned one point in their last tilt, a 4-3 overtime loss on Feb. 12. Chris Terry scored his team-leading sixth point of the series that night (1g, 5a), while Hartford's Benoit-Olivier Groulx paces all players in the rivalry with 11 points (5g, 6a) in six meetings.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Rangers' affiliate has lost back-to-back games and six of their last eight, including a devastating 5-2 setback in Providence on Sunday. Leading 2-1 with less than nine minutes to play, the Wolf Pack allowed four unanswered third-period goals to fall further outside of the playoff race. Hartford is 11 points behind the Springfield Thunderbirds for the final playoff spot, with 17 games remaining. All-Star forward Alex Belzile leads Hartford with 48 points and 33 assists in 51 games. He's tied for seventh in the AHL's scoring race and has five points in his last five games (1g, 4a).

TERRY'S TREMENDOUS RUN

With two assists in Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Chris Terry collected his 791st career AHL point, passing Larry Wilson (1951-68) for 13th place in League history. He also enters tonight's game just 14 points behind Jeremy Colliton for Bridgeport's franchise record (203). The five-time AHL All-Star paces Bridgeport this season in points (50), assists (34), multi-point games (15), and games played (53). His 50 points and 34 assists are tied for third among all AHL players. In addition, Terry has now hit the 50-point mark in eight straight seasons (not including 2020-21, Covid) and 12 times overall.

FOUR SCORE

Isaiah George carries a career high four-game point streak into tonight's contest. The 21-year-old defenseman has two goals and two assists in his last four games, and eight points (3g, 5a) in 11 games since returning from the New York Islanders. More specifically, the Oakville, Ont. native has seven points (3g, 4a) in eight career AHL road games, including an assist in his first ever trip to Hartford on Feb. 12.

QUICK HITS

Daylan Kuefler was loaned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Tuesday... Kuefler, coming off of an injury, had seven points (3g, 4a) in 22 AHL games during his rookie season in 2023-24... Tristan Lennox became the fifth goaltender to make an appearance for Bridgeport this season when he made his AHL debut in Lehigh Valley on Saturday... It was Lennox's first game in 446 days, after suffering an injury while playing with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Dec. 15, 2023.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (28-26-7): Last: 3-2 W vs. Winnipeg, last night -- Next: Saturday at San Jose, 10 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (26-23-2-4): Last: 6-4 W vs. Bloomington, Saturday -- Next: Friday at Trois Rivières, 7 p.m. ET

