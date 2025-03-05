Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Firebirds

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers were unable to overcome a dominant night from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, falling 6-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 4.

Dryden Hunt was the lone scorer for the Wranglers, capitalizing on a pass from Rory Kerins.

Coachella Valley came out firing in the first period.

Tye Kartye opened the scoring for the Firebirds, followed by Jacob Melanson, who extended the lead to 2-0.

Kartye added another for a 3-0 advantage, before David Goyette wrapped up the first period with a fourth goal for the visitors.

The Wranglers came out in the second period with some urgency, and Hunt got Calgary on the board with a well-placed shot.

However, the Firebirds responded in the third with a shorthanded goal from Ryan Winterton, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Jani Nyman then sealed the victory for Coachella Valley, capping the score at 6-1.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back on March 5 as they will battle to split the double header against the Firebirds at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.