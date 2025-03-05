13 Players Record Points as Wolf Pack Beat Islanders 6-3

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack made it points in four of their last five games on Wednesday night, doubling up the rival Bridgeport Islanders by a score of 6-3 at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

Chad Ruhwedel opened the scoring 6:36 into the hockey game, potting his third goal of the season. Alex Belzile sent a pass from the left-wing circle to Ruhwedel in the right-wing circle, where the veteran snapped a shot over the glove of Tristan Lennox to make it 1-0 Wolf Pack.

The goal gives Ruhwedel a four-game point streak (2 g, 3 a), his longest such streak of the season. Belzile's assist was his 34 th of the season, which leads the Wolf Pack.

Belzile extended the lead to 2-0 9:16 into the second period, firing home his 16 th goal of the season on the power play. Erik Brännström connected with Belzile in the left-wing circle, where he blasted home his first goal in four games.

The goal was Belzile's 50 th point (16 g, 34 a) of the season. Nathan Sucese picked up the secondary assist, his second helper of the night and 12 th of the season.

Travis Mitchell was whistled for roughing at 12:20, giving the Wolf Pack their fourth power play of the night. A turnover in the offensive zone would lead to trouble, however, as Liam Foudy sprung ahead Cam Thiesing.

Thiesing entered in on the right-wing side, worked into the right-wing circle, and snapped a shot by Dylan Garand's blocker for his third goal of the season at 13:10. The goal was the sixth shorthanded goal allowed by the Wolf Pack this season.

3:47 later, however, the Wolf Pack restored the two-goal lead. Dylan Roobroeck crashed the net and was pushed into the crease by Marhsall Warren. The puck clipped Roobroeck after Blade Jenkins fired a shot toward the goal. The deflection was enough to beat Lennox at 16:57, making it 3-1 in favor of the Wolf Pack.

Lennox exited the game after the second period, making 18 saves on 21 shots. Hunter Miska replaced him in the third period, making seven saves on nine shots.

Jaroslav Chmelaø beat Miska just 1:15 into the final frame, snapping a shot from the right-wing circle for his ninth goal of the season. The goal would stand as the game-winner, the first of Chmela ø's career.

William Dufour drew the Islanders within two at 10:03, beating Garand by the left arm for the club's lone five-on-five goal of the contest.

The two-goal spread only lasted 1:50, however. Brett Budgell dropped a pass to Blake McLaughlin in the left-wing circle. From there, McLaughlin fired a shot that beat Miska by the glove for his first goal with the club at 11:53.

Alex Jefferies was credited with a power play goal for the Islanders at 15:55, but Bryce McConnell-Barker hit the empty net at 17:44 to preserve two key points for the Wolf Pack.

The homestand continues on Friday night when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town for the final time this season. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! It's also 'Hawaiian Tropic Night'! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack branded sun hat.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

