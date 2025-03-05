Four First Period Goals Help Firebirds Defeat Wranglers

March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday night by the final score of 6-1. The Firebirds scored four goals in the first period, including two from Tye Kartye, to open the back-to-back set with the Wranglers with a victory. With the win, Coachella Valley has moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division, gathering their 67th and 68th points of the season.

QUICK NOTES

Tye Kartye opened the scoring 3:31 into the game as his wrist shot beat goaltender Devin Cooley. Logan Morrison set him up after a puck battle that was won against the boards. The goal was Kartye's first of his conditioning loan and first goal in the AHL since April 15th, 2023, at Bakersfield.

The Firebirds extended their lead on a follow up effort from Jacob Melanson. Melanson moved the puck to Mitchell Stephens who put a shot on net that Cooley stopped but the rebound came right to Melanson at 8:51. The goal was Melanson's seventh of the season and Ryan Winterton earned the secondary assist.

Kartye added his second of the game just seven seconds into a powerplay to make it 3-0. Nik Brouillard and Brandon Biro set up Kartye in the slot for another wrister at 13:43.

Coachella Valley moved out to a 4-0 lead thanks to David Goyette's second goal of the season. Brouillard backhanded a puck on net that ricocheted off Goyette's skate to his stick where he beat Cooley. Jagger Firkus was also awarded an assist.

The Wranglers got on the scoreboard as Dryden Hunt finished off a 2-on-1 with Rory Kerins, beating Nikke Kokko to make it 4-1 with 1:54 left in the second period.

In the third period, Ryan Winterton converted on an odd man rush with Jacob Melanson for a shorthanded goal in the third period to make it a 5-1 game. The goal was Winterton's 14th of the season and the Firebirds' sixth shorthanded strike of the year.

Jani Nyman blasted home his 26th of the season as the Firebirds were awarded a 5-on-3 powerplay late in the third period. Biro and Brouillard picked up the assists at 15:53.

Firebirds' goaltender Nikke Kokko made 19 saves to pick up his 16th win of the season.

Coachella Valley's record improves to 31-18-1-5 on the season and moves them into a first atop the Pacific Division. The Firebirds have won six of their last seven games.

The Firebirds went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and finished the game 2-for-6 on the powerplay.

The Firebirds outshot the Wranglers 30 to 20.

Next Game

The Firebirds wrap up their trip to Calgary as they rematch with the Wranglers tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5th. The puck drops at 6pm PT.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

