Slow Start Dooms Comeback Hopes for T-Birds
March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (28-20-2-4) could not overcome a first-period blitz from the Charlotte Checkers (30-16-3-3) in a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night inside Bojangles Coliseum.
The wild Wednesday night began inauspiciously for the T-Birds as Justin Sourdif greeted Vadim Zherenko with a goal on the game's first shot, a wrister to the stick side just 37 seconds into the opening frame, giving Charlotte its first goal of the two-game set.
Checkers All-Star blueliner Trevor Carrick followed suit with his first two goals in 16 games - the veteran took a drop pass from Sourdif and beat Zherenko at 8:40 at even strength before following with a power play slapper at 10:58 to make it a 3-0 lead for Charlotte.
Thunderbirds head coach Steve Konowalchuk used his timeout and made a goaltending switch as Colten Ellis entered the game. In response to their bench boss's demonstrative message, the T-Birds used 4-on-4 hockey to give themselves a jolt as ex-Checker Matt Luff took a stretch pass from Matthew Peca and beat Ken Appleby on the forehand side on a breakaway at 12:21 to cut the lead to 3-1.
After being reunited on the top unit with Luff and Peca, MacKenzie MacEachern's hot streak continued as he slipped into the slot undetected, took a feed from Peca, and beat Appleby on a backhander at 16:58 to get the T-Birds back to a 3-2 deficit after 20 crazy minutes.
After the chaotic nature of period one, both teams settled in defensively in the middle period, as neither team could find the back of the net via power play or even strength action. Springfield managed only two shots on Appleby, while Ellis kept his team within a goal by turning away 11 Charlotte attempts, all the while helping the T-Birds kill off a pair of Checker power plays.
The Checkers continued to prove why they are the top team at limiting shots to their opposition, as the T-Birds managed only seven shots on net in the final 20 minutes and just nine shots in the second and third periods combined. Sourdif's second goal of the night at 7:18 of the third period provided some comfort, and Rasmus Asplund added a shorthanded empty-netter to ensure the split for Charlotte.
The T-Birds, fresh off this 3-1-0-1 road trip, return home to the MassMutual Center before a sellout crowd on Saturday for the annual Pink in the Rink festivities, presented by Baystate Health and benefiting the Rays of Hope Foundation. Puck drop against the Providence Bruins is set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
