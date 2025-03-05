Monsters Best Marlies 4-2 on the Road
March 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 28-16-5-5 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Toronto's Alex Steeves opened the scoring at 8:02 of the first period making it 1-0 for the Marlies through 20 minutes. Cleveland's Madison Bowey made it a 1-1 game just 1:47 into the second frame off feeds from Justin Pearson and Hunter McKown. Shortly followed by Rocco Grimaldi scoring off a pass from Bowey at 8:33 of the middle period to give the Monsters the 2-1 lead. Toronto forward Jacob Quillan knotted the game at two after 40 minutes by adding a tally at 17:49 of the second stanza. Grimaldi would pick up another marker at 10:18 of the final frame to pull the Monsters ahead 3-2 with Trey Fix-Wolansky on the helper. Cole Clayton ended the scoring at 18:04 of the third period with an assist from Jet Greaves to take the 4-2 win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 30 saves for the win while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 29 shots in defeat.
The Monsters will head home to host the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 7, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43 WUAB, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 2 - - 4
TOR 1 1 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
TOR 32 0/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 30 2 16-9-6
TOR Hildeby L 29 3 10-6-2
Cleveland Record: 28-16-5-5, 3rd North Division
Toronto Record: 28-16-3-6, 4th North Division
